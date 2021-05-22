Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $981.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TME traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.13. 12,177,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,981,644. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

