Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Hold

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

IBTX stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.90. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $5,090,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,123 shares of company stock worth $8,764,094 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

