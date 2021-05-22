Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

PHAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

PHAS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 298,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,509. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

