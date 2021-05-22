Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,214.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,404.13 or 0.06291136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.69 or 0.01812646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00471473 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00162150 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.71 or 0.00653432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00450303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.07 or 0.00395327 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.