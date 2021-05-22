ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Achieves $7.97 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $524,159.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00060625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00396321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00194247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00865662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 9,921,291 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

