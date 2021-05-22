ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of PM remained flat at $$97.42 on Friday. 3,489,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,647. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

