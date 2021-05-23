-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.09). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Aterian stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.04. 1,038,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,691. Aterian has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $521.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

