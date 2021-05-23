$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. LivaNova reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 326.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.37. 175,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,430. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in LivaNova by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,956,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,973,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

