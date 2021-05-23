$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. American Campus Communities also reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

ACC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 535,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,218,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,109,000 after buying an additional 714,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

