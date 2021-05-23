$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABCB traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $58.52. 829,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $59.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

