$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.79. The company had a trading volume of 103,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,136. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

