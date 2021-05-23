10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 24th. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of VCVCU stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

