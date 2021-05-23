10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 24th. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of VCVCU stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit