$168.78 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce $168.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.40 million. Renasant posted sales of $169.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $672.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $636.70 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $655.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $314,325.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,768 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Renasant by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Renasant by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNST opened at $45.04 on Friday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

