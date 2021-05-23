$176.14 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce $176.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.90 million and the lowest is $138.00 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $6.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,572.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $883.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.20 million to $948.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. 706,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,969. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,170,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 768,589 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after purchasing an additional 537,024 shares during the period. 54.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

