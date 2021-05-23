$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.79. 462,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,680,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $649,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

