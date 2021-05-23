$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $669,648. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

