$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. CGI posted sales of $2.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in CGI by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CGI by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in CGI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 292,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.21. 111,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,779. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. CGI has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

