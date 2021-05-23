$260.67 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post sales of $260.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.40 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $203.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,535 shares of company stock worth $3,324,316. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.56. 254,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

