$285.25 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post sales of $285.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.70 million. NuVasive reported sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.78. 439,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $47,459,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,505,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Earnings History and Estimates for NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

