$285.25 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post sales of $285.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $279.70 million. NuVasive reported sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.78. 439,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,449,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NuVasive by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at about $47,459,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,505,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

