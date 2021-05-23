$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to report $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

BK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

