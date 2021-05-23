$3.92 EPS Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91. KLA posted earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $17.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $310.14. 1,049,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.81 and its 200-day moving average is $291.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. KLA has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

