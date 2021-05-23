$307.75 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post sales of $307.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the lowest is $307.50 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $274.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,119. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

