$355.40 Million in Sales Expected for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce $355.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $325.04 million and the highest is $372.24 million. iRobot posted sales of $279.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup upped their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in iRobot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iRobot by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.70. iRobot has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

