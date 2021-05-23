360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $511.49 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 26.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at $533,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 407,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 167,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.