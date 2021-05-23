4,690 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $140.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average of $126.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $147.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

