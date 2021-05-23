$493.46 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post sales of $493.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $517.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported sales of $319.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

