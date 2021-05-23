$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.64. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

