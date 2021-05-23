$510.05 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $510.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $510.10 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $519.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $430,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter worth $171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.