52,501 Shares in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.24% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HERO. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter.

HERO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 97,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

