$577.28 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to report $577.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.08 million and the lowest is $490.93 million. Range Resources reported sales of $376.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after buying an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,931,000 after buying an additional 824,724 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4,605.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,128,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,249,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.68.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

