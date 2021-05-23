$6.17 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report $6.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.30 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $26.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.33 million, with estimates ranging from $33.30 million to $35.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 19.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 86,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $160.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 131.4% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 555,779 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $1,621,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.