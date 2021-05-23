$614.06 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post $614.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $639.30 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $479.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.95. 499,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,770. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

