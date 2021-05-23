$614.06 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post $614.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $639.30 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $479.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 499,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.