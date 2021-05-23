$729.60 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post sales of $729.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.00 million and the lowest is $729.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.24) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 711,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,122. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit