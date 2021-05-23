$729.60 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post sales of $729.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.00 million and the lowest is $729.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 100.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.24) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 711,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,122. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.