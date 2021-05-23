8PAY (8PAY) Trading Down 59.2% Over Last Week

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0606 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $613,524.60 and approximately $32,669.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00404282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00182292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.74 or 0.00750392 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

