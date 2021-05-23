AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,577,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

