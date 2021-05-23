ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.21 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACMR. TheStreet cut ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.19. 163,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,093. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.86.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561 over the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

