Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 658 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $136,845,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $132,324,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after acquiring an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,565. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,849,109. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.