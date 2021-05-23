Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Adyen stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. 138,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,176. Adyen has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

