Aeternity Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $43.48 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded down 57.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.43 or 0.00373714 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00026680 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 383,025,426 coins and its circulating supply is 337,204,482 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.