Agiliti, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agiliti in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agiliti’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGTI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $16.91 on Friday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

