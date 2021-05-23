Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. 1,012,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,052. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

