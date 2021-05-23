Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €3.27 ($3.84).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €4.47 ($5.26) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.85.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

