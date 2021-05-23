Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $75,768.00 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $428,160.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $347,451.00.

ALEC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. 312,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,162. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 58.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alector by 819.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 845,333 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the first quarter worth $12,136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alector by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

