Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,825,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. The company has a market capitalization of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

