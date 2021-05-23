Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ANCUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

