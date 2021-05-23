AllianceBlock (ALBT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.62 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $49.97 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,604,683 coins. AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

