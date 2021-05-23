Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,192 Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 269.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,716. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STX shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

