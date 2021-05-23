Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 245 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 245 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.45. The company had a trading volume of 534,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.