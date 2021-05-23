Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. 1,219,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit