Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $85,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. 1,219,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.21 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

